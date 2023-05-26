Flood Warning issued May 26 at 11:40AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.8 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM MDT Friday was 4.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet Monday,
June 05.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.8 feet on 05/15/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood