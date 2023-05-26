Flood Warning issued May 26 at 11:45AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downsteram to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.9 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood