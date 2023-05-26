Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 6:24 PM
Published 11:48 AM

Flood Warning issued May 26 at 11:48AM MDT until May 27 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.

* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 12.2 feet, Lowland flooding from near Barr Gulch Road
to the confluence of the Big Wood river. Flooding possible in
residential areas Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane. Some bank erosion
possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:30 AM MDT Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content