Flood Warning issued May 27 at 11:12AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:46 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:46 AM MDT Saturday was 9.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river will hover around flood stage for much
of the next week.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.8 feet on 06/07/1974.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood