Flood Warning issued May 27 at 11:17AM MDT until May 28 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 11.7 feet, Near bankfull from near Barr Gulch Road to
the confluence of the Big Wood river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:30 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.
