Flood Warning issued May 27 at 11:17AM MDT until May 28 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 11.7 feet, Near bankfull from near Barr Gulch Road to

the confluence of the Big Wood river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood