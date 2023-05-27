Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued May 27 at 11:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

May 27
11:20 AM

* WHAT…Some minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA
building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch
Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic
Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise slowly throughout
the week but is currently forecast to stay below flood stage.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

National Weather Service

