Flood Warning issued May 27 at 11:24AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will hover around flood stage for the
next few days and then will likely begin to recede a bit by
mid-week. Perhaps climbing again to near flood stage by next
weekend.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 06/06/2016.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood