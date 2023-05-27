Special Weather Statement issued May 27 at 5:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 520 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles southwest of Last Chance to 7 miles east of

Dubois, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn,

Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Big Springs and

northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Island Park Reservoir, you may want to consider moving

to shore. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the

parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough

to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.