Flood Warning issued May 28 at 11:28AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land
will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding
will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef
Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete
channel beginning at Sacajawea Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Sunday was 11.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to slowly fall to around 10
feet by next weekend.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.1 feet on 02/01/1911.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood