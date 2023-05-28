Flood Warning issued May 28 at 11:35AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
RRA
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,
War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in
Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area
of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may
be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).
Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.8 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Sunday was 6.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain near its current level
through midweek and then begin to rise back into moderate
flood stage into next weekend.
– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.6 feet on 06/05/1997.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood