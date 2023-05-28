Flood Warning issued May 28 at 11:54AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. – Forecast…The river is expected to rise slowly throughout the week but is currently forecast to stay below flood stage. – Flood stage is 8.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.6 feet on 06/24/2011. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Near bankfull from Easley Hot Springs downriver to Ketchum.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.