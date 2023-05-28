Flood Warning issued May 28 at 11:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.7 feet.
– Forecast…The river is now forecast to stay below flood
stage but will continue to be monitored for another day or
so.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 05/18/1997.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood