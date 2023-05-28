Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Locations impacted include… Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Mink Creek, Whitney and Riverdale. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If recreating on or near Bear Lake, be prepared to seek shelter.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Oneida Narrows Reservoir, moving east-southeast at 20 mph.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.