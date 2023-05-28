Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 28 at 9:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 923 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Parker, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, half inch hail, occasional lightning,
and moderate to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Marysville, Parker, Drummond, Chester, Ashton Reservoir, St
Anthony, Warm River, northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Tetonia
Research Station and Ashton Hill.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

