Flash Flood Warning issued May 29 at 3:38PM MDT until May 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
South Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Cassia and South Central Power
Counties including Heglar Canyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.