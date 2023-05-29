Flash Flood Warning issued May 29 at 4:30PM MDT until May 29 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 1.2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.