Flash Flood Warning issued May 29 at 4:30PM MDT until May 29 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 1.2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of West Central Cassia County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.