Flash Flood Warning issued May 29 at 4:40PM MDT until May 29 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Idahome.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch is possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.