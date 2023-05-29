Flood Warning issued May 29 at 12:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 3.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fluctuate over the next
several days, but is expected to remain just below flood
stage for now.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 06/06/2016.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood