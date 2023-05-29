Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 3:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 12 miles north of Chesterfield Reservoir to near
Chesterfield, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, moderate rainfall, and
occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Boaters on Blackfoot Reservoir may
experience strong winds and heavy chop.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, Cutthroat Trout Campground, Trail Creek
Campground and western Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on
Blackfoot Reservoir, now would be a good time to move to shore.