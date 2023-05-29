Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from 9 miles south of Cold Water Rest Area to 6 miles west
of Juniper. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rainfall, small hail, and winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding and gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.

Locations impacted include…
Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Rockland, Albion, Juniper, Elba,
Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Almo, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Yale Rest
Area, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Holbrook,
Arbon, Bostetter Ranger Station and Sublett Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

