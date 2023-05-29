Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Cold Water Rest Area to 6 miles west

of Juniper. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rainfall, small hail, and winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding and gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Rockland, Albion, Juniper, Elba,

Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Almo, Holbrook Summit, Pauline, Yale Rest

Area, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Idahome, Holbrook,

Arbon, Bostetter Ranger Station and Sublett Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.