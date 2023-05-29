Special Weather Statement issued May 29 at 5:27PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 527 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Grace, or 9 miles west of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Grace and Bancroft.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.