Flash Flood Warning issued May 30 at 1:27PM MDT until May 30 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 330 PM MDT.
* At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between one
half and one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Rural areas west of Ketchum and Hailey, including Warm Springs and
Duck Creeks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.