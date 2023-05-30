Flash Flood Warning issued May 30 at 2:16PM MDT until May 30 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing rain

across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rural areas west of Ketchum and Hailey, including Warm Springs and

Duck Creeks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.