Flash Flood Warning issued May 30 at 2:18PM MDT until May 30 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:16 PM
Published 2:18 PM

At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing rain
across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Grouse, Lost River, and along Cherry and Antelope Creeks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.

National Weather Service

