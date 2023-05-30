Flood Warning issued May 30 at 11:07AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:16 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain around flood stage
for the next several days.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 06/15/2017.
