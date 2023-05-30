Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued May 30 at 11:09AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and head
gates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 3.7 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fluctuate over the next
several days, but is expected to remain just below flood
stage for now. Heavy rainfall over the area this week may
push the river back above flood stage at any time.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 06/06/2016.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

National Weather Service

