Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 30 at 5:58PM MDT until May 30 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
East central Power County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, or 9 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Portneuf Gap.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.