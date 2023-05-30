Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, you may want to head to shore and seak shelter. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include… Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry and Grays Lake. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional lightning.

At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Chesterfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.

