Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near
Chesterfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Henry and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, you may want to head to shore and
seak shelter. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from
the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.