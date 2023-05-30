Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 4:05PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 404 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Holbrook Summit, or 10 miles west of Malad, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malad, Pleasantview and Holbrook Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.