Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 6:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles south of Carey to 20 miles southeast of
Picabo to 24 miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 17 miles northeast
of Minidoka. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, very heavy rain, and
frequent lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Carey, Craters Of The Moon, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Bear Trap
Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating near Craters of the Moon, you should move to safety now.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.