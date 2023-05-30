Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Pingree, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, half inch hail, heavy rain, and

occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,

Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall

Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Groveland and

Wapello.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.