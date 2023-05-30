Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 6:23 PM

At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pingree, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, half inch hail, heavy rain, and
occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge,
Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall
Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Groveland and
Wapello.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

