Flash Flood Warning issued May 31 at 2:30PM MDT until May 31 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…
Central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates up to one inch
of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Custer and central Butte Counties including Leslie.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.