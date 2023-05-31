Skip to Content
Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued May 31 at 3:24PM MDT until May 31 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 3:24 PM

At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that
prompted the warning have weakened and moved east. Radar estimates
of between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the warned area
and thus the threat of flash flooding continues across the warned
area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content