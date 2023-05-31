Flash Flood Warning issued May 31 at 3:24PM MDT until May 31 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that

prompted the warning have weakened and moved east. Radar estimates

of between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the warned area

and thus the threat of flash flooding continues across the warned

area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.