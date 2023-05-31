Flash Flood Warning issued May 31 at 4:20PM MDT until May 31 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is possible in the warned area.

Excessive rainfall over the old Badger burn scar may result in

debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bostetter Ranger Station.

Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos

is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rock slides,

mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and

around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.