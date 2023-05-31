Flash Flood Warning issued May 31 at 4:20PM MDT until May 31 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is possible in the warned area.
Excessive rainfall over the old Badger burn scar may result in
debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bostetter Ranger Station.
Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos
is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rock slides,
mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and
around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.