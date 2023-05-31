Flood Warning issued May 31 at 11:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:30 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain around flood stage
for the next several days.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.0 feet on 05/05/1985.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood