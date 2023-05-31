Flood Warning issued May 31 at 11:37AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and head

gates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 3.8 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fluctuate over the next

several days, but is expected to remain just below flood

stage for now. Heavy rainfall over the area this week may

push the river back above flood stage at any time.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood