Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 155 PM MDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over
Ketchum. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Nickel size hail and heavy rainfall.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ketchum, Sun Valley, and areas along Warm Springs Creek.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.