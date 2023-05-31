Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, half inch hail, brief heavy rain, and

occasional lightning .

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Blaine, northwestern Power and southwestern Bingham Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.