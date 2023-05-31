Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, half inch hail, brief heavy rain, and
occasional lightning .
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Blaine, northwestern Power and southwestern Bingham Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.