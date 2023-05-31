Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:44 PM

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, half inch hail, brief heavy rain, and
occasional lightning .

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Blaine, northwestern Power and southwestern Bingham Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content