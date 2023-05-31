Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Craters Of The Moon to 9 miles east of

Carey to 18 miles east of Richfield to 20 miles northwest of Minidoka

to 13 miles north of Paul. Movement was northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph, half inch hail, heavy rain, and

occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Craters Of The Moon, Kimama and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.