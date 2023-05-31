Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Aberdeen to 16 miles northwest of American
Falls. Movement was northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, moderate rain, and
occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Western American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pingree, Springfield,
Sterling and Pilar Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If
recreating on American Falls Reservoir, be prepared for gusty winds
and consider moving to shore.

