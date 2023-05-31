Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from near Aberdeen to 16 miles northwest of American

Falls. Movement was northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea size hail, moderate rain, and

occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pingree, Springfield,

Sterling and Pilar Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If

recreating on American Falls Reservoir, be prepared for gusty winds

and consider moving to shore.