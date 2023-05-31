Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 707 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Craters Of The Moon, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, pea size hail, moderate rain, and

occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Craters Of The Moon and Butte City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.