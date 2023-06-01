Skip to Content
Flood Warning issued June 1 at 11:05AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

today at 5:41 PM
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Thursday, June 1, the stage was 9.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain above flood stage hovering
between 9.0 and 9.2 feet through Friday before beginning a
gradual decline.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
around 9.1 feet that occurred in early May 2023.

National Weather Service

