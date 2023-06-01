Skip to Content
Alerts

Flood Warning issued June 1 at 11:54AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:04 PM
Published 11:54 AM

* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 4.1 feet Friday, June 09.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.1 feet on 06/20/2009.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content