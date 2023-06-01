Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 4:50PM MDT until June 1 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Caribou, southeastern Bannock and north central Franklin Counties. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* At 449 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Swanlake, moving north at 5 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho… Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho… North central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.