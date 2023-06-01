Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 4:50PM MDT until June 1 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
North central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 449 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Swanlake, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Caribou, southeastern Bannock and north central
Franklin Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.