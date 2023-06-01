Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 5:06PM MDT until June 1 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 5:06 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest
of Preston. The storm is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Preston, Dayton, Clifton, Oxford and Riverdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

