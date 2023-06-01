Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 6:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mud Lake, or 7 miles southwest of Terreton, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Northwest Inl, Monteview and Kettle

Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.