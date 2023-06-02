Flood Warning issued June 2 at 10:48AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.

At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially

along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Friday, June 2, the stage was 9.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river will remain above flood stage hovering

between 9.0 and 9.2 feet through Friday before beginning a

gradual decline through the weekend.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

around 9.1 feet that occurred in early May 2023.