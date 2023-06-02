Flood Warning issued June 2 at 1:04PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river is just below flood stage and is
forecast to reach the peak of the year, 2370 cfs, Monday into
Tuesday. This forecast will be very rainfall dependent over
the next 3 days. The previous peak this year was May 22nd of
2320 cfs.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.2 feet on 07/03/1998.
