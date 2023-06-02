Flood Warning issued June 2 at 1:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 6.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM MDT Friday was 6.2 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.2 feet on 05/26/2018.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood