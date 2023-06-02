Flood Warning issued June 2 at 1:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:15 PM MDT Friday the stage was 4.7 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:15 PM MDT Friday was 4.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain fairly steady
before gradually dropping off by early next week.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.8 feet on 05/15/2011.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.